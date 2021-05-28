Railroad crossing closures in Calcasieu Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - From the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury: The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announces some upcoming Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) road closures due to the reconstruction of Union Pacific railroad crossings.

Please note that all closures will take place from 5 p.m.-11:59 p.m. on each date listed, unless specified otherwise. Detour signs will be posted. Also, closures may be delayed in the case of inclement weather.

Closure dates, locations and detour information are as follows:

· Tuesday, June 1: North Goodman Road, north and south of the railroad crossing, approximately 1,204 feet north of N. Goodman Road and the US 90 intersection. Detour: From the south, take US 90 west to Bunker Road, then go north to Opelousas Street and east to Goodman Road. Or take US 90 east to LA 397, then north to Opelousas Street and west to Goodman Road. From the north, take Opelousas Street east to LA 397, then go south to US 90 and west to Goodman Road. Or take Opelousas Street west to Bunker Road, then go south to US 90 then and east to Goodman Road.

· Thursday, June 3: Bunker Road, north and south of the railroad crossing, approximately 1,022 feet north of Bunker Road and the US 90 intersection. Detour: From the south, take US 90 east to Goodman Road, then go north to Opelousas Street and west to Bunker Road. Or take US 90 west to Martin Luther King Highway, then go north to Opelousas Street and east to Bunker Road. From the north, take Opelousas Street west to Martin Luther King Highway, then go south to US 90 and east to Bunker Road. Or take Opelousas Street east to N. Goodman Road, then go south to US 90 and west to Bunker Road.

· 5 p.m. Saturday, June 5 – 5 p.m. Sunday, June 6: Prater Road, north and south of the railroad crossing, approximately 307 feet north of Prater Road and the US 90 intersection. Detour: From the south, take US 90 east to I-10, then go east to Exit 27 Westlake, east to Sampson Street, north to Sulphur Avenue, west to Old Spanish Trail and west to Prater Road. Or take US 90 west to Coach Williams Drive, north to Old Spanish Trail and east to Prater Road. From the north, take Old Spanish Trail east to Sulphur Avenue, then go east to Sampson Street, south to I-10, west to Exit 26 PPG Drive Trousdale Road to US 90 and west to Prater Road. Or take Old Spanish Trail west to Coach Williams Drive, then south to US 90 and east to Prater Road.

