Outrage bubbling over in Sulphur about the city’s water quality

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A special session of the Sulphur City Council solely to vote on approving a bid for repair work on a water main, ended with city leaders in hot water as residents accused them of not having their priorities straight.

“Last month, I sent an SOS letter to Erin Brockovich,” resident Terry Anderson said. “We needed help here in Sulphur, Louisiana. I had to do something. She contacted the mayor and said ‘we got another Flint on the horizon here.’”

Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay says the city’s water clears the Louisiana Department of Health’s safe drinking water standards, saying the iron level is slightly high - causing the discoloration - but the city is working on it. Some residents claim to have paid hundreds of dollars to have the water tested for contaminants.

“One of the chemicals in there is nickel; and nickel is very bad on people like me who have COPD because it affects us and makes it hard for us to breathe,” resident Markel Andrepont said.

“Last meeting I was here, I even told them to drink it - and they thought I was joking,” resident Daniel Bullock said.

Things got heated as Mayor Danahay asked where the water Daniel Bullock brought to the meeting came from.

“How is it delivered?” Bullock asked.

“Is it true that you’re running it through a hot water heater?” Danahay asked.

“I am running it through my hot water heater as a settling tank,” Bullock said. “Oh, come out to my house and I’ve got video of it where your guys came and opened up the main, dug up the main, and it was [expletive] brown. He’s a piece of [expletive].”

Mayor Danahay explains the steps being taken to improve the conditions.

“We’re committed to fixing the situation and replacing those vessels - by the end of the year, we should have all the vessels replaced,” Danahay said. “We will significantly improve the water system in addition to that we will also put a pre-treatment system in to remove a lot of the iron content which we are seeing now.”

Despite that explanation, the residents there on Thursday night - left unhappy. The vessel replacements are expected to decrease the iron in the water and the city will also be drilling a new water well.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.