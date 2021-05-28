McNeese football great Todd McArthur dies at 57

HOUSTON, Tx. (KPLC) - Former McNeese football player and Lake Charles native Todd McArthur had died.

Born in Cameron, McArthur grew up in Lake Charles, playing football and running track at Lake Charles High School. McArthur earned a partial scholarship to McNeese, where he excelled in the defensive backfield from 1981-84.

McArthur was a four-year starter for the Cowboys, totaling 15 career pass interceptions. That total ranks him fourth on the McNeese all-time list. In 2018, McArthur was one of 26 defensive backs named to the McNeese football 75th-anniversary team.

McArthur died Thursday, May 20, at the age of 57, of complications from a blood clot, according to his family.

After a standout career with the Pokes, McArthur was an undrafted free agent with the Houston Oilers in 1986. After his NFL stint, he played seven games in the CFL with the Saskatchewan Rough Riders.

Following his pro football career, McArthur returned home to Lake Charles where he coached and taught for 18 years. He eventually became a fitness expert/trainer in Houston before starting his own business in 2006.

Life after football was important to McArthur as he eventually became the president of the Houston Chapter of the NFL Player’s Association Huddle Up Foundation. The foundation’s purpose was to “improve the lives of kids by embracing the dreams of current and former professional athletes.” His Houston Chapter was named the 2016 NFLPA Chapter of the year.

