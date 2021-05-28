Marshal honors healthcare workers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The tireless efforts of local healthcare workers were given some recognition as drive by parade put on by the Ward 3 Marshal traveled to 8 healthcare facilities.

Marshal Nathen Keller said he wanted to show his support to those working at healthcare facilities and welcome back seniors who may have been displaced for some time. The parade’s first stop was at the Verandah Retirement Community .

“Our residents are really excited to get out here and wear our red, white and blue and cheer them on for honoring all the healthcare heroes we have here in Lake Charles area,” said Verandah Executive Director Leslie Von Der Ahe. “Our nurses and our doctors are...they’re out there every day showing up and giving awesome care.”

Von Der Ahe said she continues to be blown away by the hard work of her staff, resident agree.

“The staff is really what actually makes the verandah. You know, I mean if you don’t have a staff, you don’t have a verandah. They’re exception- they’re very very very good,” said Verandah resident Debbie Parker.

Parker is one resident who rode out both hurricanes at the verandah, but found comfort in the staff that stayed with her. She said she’s grateful for all the healthcare workers that dedicate their time to help others.

“Thank god for all the people that helped people during this terrible, terrible weather,” said Parker.

