50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Marshal honors healthcare workers

By Andrea Robinson
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The tireless efforts of local healthcare workers were given some recognition as drive by parade put on by the Ward 3 Marshal traveled to 8 healthcare facilities.

Marshal Nathen Keller said he wanted to show his support to those working at healthcare facilities and welcome back seniors who may have been displaced for some time. The parade’s first stop was at the Verandah Retirement Community .

“Our residents are really excited to get out here and wear our red, white and blue and cheer them on for honoring all the healthcare heroes we have here in Lake Charles area,” said Verandah Executive Director Leslie Von Der Ahe. “Our nurses and our doctors are...they’re out there every day showing up and giving awesome care.”

Von Der Ahe said she continues to be blown away by the hard work of her staff, resident agree.

“The staff is really what actually makes the verandah. You know, I mean if you don’t have a staff, you don’t have a verandah. They’re exception- they’re very very very good,” said Verandah resident Debbie Parker.

Parker is one resident who rode out both hurricanes at the verandah, but found comfort in the staff that stayed with her. She said she’s grateful for all the healthcare workers that dedicate their time to help others.

“Thank god for all the people that helped people during this terrible, terrible weather,” said Parker.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Live Weather Blog - May 17, 2021
SWLA WEATHER BLOG: May 17, 2021
May 7 flooding
SWLA weather updates & closures
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain possible to begin the weekend
This is the contents of one home on Cherrydale gutted due to flooding May 17.
Residents blame debris in Contraband Bayou for flooding
8 Days of Hope helps flood victims
8 Days of Hope helps flood victims
LSU head coach Paul Mainieri
After 15 seasons at LSU head baseball coach Paul Mainieri announces retirement