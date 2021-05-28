LSU’s Pointer Named Louisiana women’s basketball POY; two SWLA natives receive honors

RUSTON, LA (KPLC) - LSU senior guard Khayla Pointer was named the Louisiana Player of the Year Thursday to highlight the 2020-21 Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-Louisiana Women’s Basketball Team.

A pair of Southwest Louisiana natives also received recognition in UL Lafayette’s Brandi Williams (Barbe) and Centenary’s Addy Tremie (Sulphur).

The team was voted on by members of the LSWA and sports media relations directors across the state.

Pointer edged Nicholls State’s Chelsea Cain for the Player of the Year award while Garry Brodhead of UL-Lafayette was the overwhelming selection for Coach of the Year. In the other specialty awards, Tulane’s JerKaila Jordan was voted the state Freshman of the Year while Loyola-New Orleans Sandra Cannady was voted the Newcomer of the Year.

After a solid senior season that saw her average 16.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.5 steals per game, Pointer was named first team all-Southeastern Conference and to the All-SEC Defensive Team.

She became the 34th member of the Tiger’s 1,000-point club and ended her season ranked in the top five in career assists. She led the Tigers with 19 double figure scoring games, including an 18-point, 12-assist performance against Ole Miss.

Pointer had seven games of 20 points or more last season including 27 against Florida with 10 made field goals and 26 in the SEC Tournament against Texas A&M. She had 25 against Alabama, Tennessee (with 10 made FGs) and Ole Miss.

This is her third straight year on the All-Louisiana team having earned second-team honors in 2019 and 2020.

Ragin’Cajun guard Brandi Williams led her team offensively, averaging 11.9 points per game, and scored in double figures 15 times during the year, including a 20-point outing at Texas State (Jan. 1) and a career-high 32-point performance at ULM (Feb. 13).

A native of Lake Charles, Williams owned a 45.2 3-point field goal percentage (47-for-104) and an 81.1 free throw percentage (86-for-106). She made 47 triples on the year, the third-most in the Sun Belt and 134th in the nation, while her free throw percentage ranked fourth in the conference and 103rd nationally.

Centenary freshman guard Addy Tremie earned Honorable Mention recognition and continued to earn offseason awards following a superb rookie season. The Sulphur native was named the 2020-21 Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Co-Newcomer of the Year also earned Honorable Mention All-SCAC recognition in March.

She finished the season averaging 15.7 points per game, third-best in the conference, and led the team. Tremie reached double figures eight times in nine games this season, ranked third in the league in three-point field goals made (21), and third in minutes played (324 total minutes/36.0 MPG). She also finished tied for 12th in defensive rebounds (45), and tied for 14th in overall rebounding with 54 total and an average of six per game.

Tremie scored a career-high 21 points in the Ladies’ narrow 57-55 loss to St. Thomas on Feb. 26 as she made 8-21 shots from the field and grabbed a career-high nine rebounds in 38 minutes. She then scored 17 points in the Ladies’ thrilling 70-69 overtime win the next day on Senior Day. Tremie shot 7-20 from the floor in 32 minutes and had six rebounds, two steals, and an assist.

Tremie did not miss a free throw all season, making all 10 of her attempts, and she grabbed at least five rebounds in a game seven times. She scored at least 17 points in a game six times and made at least two treys in a game six times. She wasted no time in establishing herself as a scorer as she poured in 18 points in her collegiate debut at home versus Texas Lutheran on Jan. 16. She shot 7-16 from the floor in 38 minutes and made four of her 10 three-point attempts and grabbed seven rebounds.

Cannady earned the Newcomer of the Year award after leading Loyola to a 21-2 record and the SSAC Tournament championship. She was named the SSAC Newcomer of the Year, SSAC Tournament MVP and SSAC second team all-conference after averaging 10.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Jordan had a stellar rookie campaign for the Green Wave, averaging 16.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game. She was named the AAC Freshman of the Week seven times on her way to being named the AAC Freshman of the Year. She also became the first player in program history to be named first team all-AAC and scored a program freshman record 450 points.

Brodhead earned the Coach of the Year award after guiding UL-Lafayette to its first Sun Belt Conference regular season championship in program history. The Ragin’ Cajuns put together a program-record 15-game winning streak during the season on its way to earning a WNIT berth. Brodhead picked up his 150th career win with a victory over South Alabama in the Sun Belt Tournament.

Pointer, Cain (17.0 ppg, 8.4 rpg) and Jordan were joined on the 5-person first team by Louisiana Tech guard Keiunna Walker (16.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg) and UL-Lafayette forward Ty’reona Doucet (10.9 ppg, 8.0 rpg). The second team consisted of LSU-Eunice guard Alona Washington (16.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg), Loyola-New Orleans guard Taylor Thomas (11.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg), LSU-Alexandria guard Kelsey Thaxton (18.6 ppg, 5.7 rpg), Tulane forward Krystal Freeman (12.6 ppg, 7.8 rpg) and LA Tech forward Anna Larr Roberson (11.3 ppg, 7.1 rpg).

The third team is comprised of Aifuwa and Tulane guard Arsula Clark (11.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg); Bossier Parish forward Faith Robinson (14.0 ppg, 11.2 rpg), UL Lafayette guard Brandi Williams (11.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg) and Loyola forward Sandra Cannady (10.7 ppg, 7.6 rpg).

All-Louisiana Women’s Basketball Team

First Team

Khayla Pointer, LSU, Sr., G, Marietta, Georgia, (16.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 4.1 apg, 2.5 spg), 269 pts

Chelsea Cain, Nicholls State, So., F, Prairieville, La., (17.0 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 1.1 spg), 259 pts

Keiunna Walker, LA Tech, Jr., G, Lonoke, Ark., (16.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.5 apg), 229 pts

JerKaila Jordan, Tulane, Fr., G, New Orleans, La. (16.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.6 apg), 209 pts

Ty’reona Doucet, UL Lafayette, Sr., F, Ville Platte, La., (10.9 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.7 bpg), 199 pts

Second Team

Alona Washington, LSU-Eunice, So., G, Gonzalez, La. (16.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 4.0 apg,), 176 pts

Taylor Thomas, Loyola-New Orleans, So., G, Missouri City, Texas (11.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 3.9 apg) 152 pts

Kesley Thaxton, LSU-Alexandria, Jr., G, Many, La., (18.6 ppg; 5.7 rpg; 1.4 apg; 1.5 spg) 118 pts

Krystal Freeman, Tulane, Sr., F, Pineville, La. (12.6 ppg; 7.8 rpg; 1.0 apg; 1.2 spg) 114 pts

Anna Larr Roberson, LA Tech, So., F, Ruston, La. (11.3 ppg, 7.1 rpg; 0.9 spg; 0.7 bpg) 106 pts

Third Team

Arsula Clark, Tulane, Sr., G, Miami, Fla. (11.7 ppg; 4.3 rpg; 3.1 apg; 1.3 spg) 94 pts

Faith Robinson, Bossier Parish CC, Fr., F, West Monroe, La. (14.0 ppg; 11.2 rpg; 1.2 apg; 1.8 spg) 83 pts

Faustine Aifuwa, LSU, Sr., F, Dacula, Georgia (11.0 ppg; 8.9 rpg; 1.8 bpg) 79 points

Brandi Williams, UL Lafayette, Jr., G, Lake Charles, La. (11.9 ppg; 2.5 rpg; 1.08 apg) 61 points

Sandra Cannady, Loyola-NO, So., F, The Woodlands, Texas (10.7 ppg; 7.6 rpg; 1.5 apg) 46 points

Honorable Mention

Kierra Brimzy, ULM; Ciera Daniels, LSU-Alexandria; Addy Tremie, Centenary; Nia Bishop, Xavier; Skyler Goodwin, UL Lafayette; Alex Harrison, Louisiana College; Anna McKendree, Nicholls State; Morgan Carrier, Southeastern LA

Player of the Year: Khayla Pointer, LSU

(Pointer, 8; Chelsea Cain, 6; Keiunna Walker, 3; Ty’reona Doucet, 2; Taylor Thomas, 1; Alona Washington, 1; JerKaila Jordan, 1)

Newcomer of the Year: Sandra Cannady, Loyola

(Cannady, 10; Nia Bishop, 5; Kierra Brimzy, 4; Anna McKendree, 3)

Freshman of the Year: JerKaila Jordan, Tulane

(Jordan, 16; Faith Robinson, 5, Addy Tremie, 1)

Coach of the Year: Garry Brodhead, UL Lafayette

(Brodhead, 14; Kellie Kennedy, 6; Ayla Guzzardo, 1; Lisa Stockton, 1)

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.