‘I had enough of the music:’ Louisiana man found guilty of shooting neighbor over loud music

LAFOURCHE PARISH (WVUE) - A Louisiana man has been found guilty of attempted second-degree murder by a Lafourche Parish jury on Wed., May 26.

According to District Attorney Kristine Russell, the shooting happened in April of 2019.

Officials say Thomas Kennedy, 72, went to his neighbor’s home and shot him at point-blank range with a .45 caliber Judge revolver. The victim survived and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Kennedy went home after and called police, according to Russell’s office.

According to a recorded interview, Kennedy went to his neighbor’s house with a gun because the victim was playing loud music.

“I had enough of the music,” Kennedy told detectives. “I took the gun and stuck it up to him. I let him know I wasn’t playing with him.”

Kennedy told detectives everything happened really fast after he pointed the gun at the victim, inferring that he did not intend to pull the trigger, officials say.

Prosecutors say Kennedy’s actions and demeanor shortly after the shooting showed “no emotion, no concern for the victim.”

Thomas Kennedy, 70, is accused of shooting a neighbor in the face after an argument. (Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office)

“The defendant was laughing in the interview after having shot his neighbor,” Assistant District Attorney Jason Chatagnier says. “He’s joking. He’s calm.”

“The first rule of gun safety is to point the gun in a safe direction, and don’t put your finger on the trigger until you’re ready to fire,” Chatagnier continued. ”The defendant’s finger was on the trigger with the gun in the victim’s mouth. This was not negligence; it was attempted murder.”

The jury took just under an hour to return a unanimous guilty verdict.

The Honorable Judge John LeBlanc revoked Kennedy’s bond and ordered he remain in custody pending a sentencing hearing on June 16.

Kennedy faces up to 50 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.