Fisbeck’s homer sends McNeese past Southeastern 3-2

HAMMOND, La. – McNeese is probably beginning to forget what it feels like to lose a conference tournament game – something that hasn’t happened since 2018 – as the Cowboys held off No. 3 Southeastern Louisiana 3-2 for their sixth-straight tourney win on Thursday at the 2021 Southland Conference Baseball Tournament, presented by GeoSurfaces.

The defending tournament champion took an early lead, courtesy of a three-run shot off the bat of Nate Fisbeck, who extended his league-leading RBI tally to 60, the eighth-most in single-season program history. The long ball served as an emphatic response to the Lions’ two-run shot in the inning before.

The Cowboys’ bullpen did their part in limiting SLU to just one hit over the final four frames and ousting any scoring chances as the Lions finished with seven left on base.

The Lions put two on by way of a hit-by-pitch in the seventh, chasing reliever Bryson Hudgens from the game, but Brad Kincaid forced an inning-ending double-play to maintain the lead.

McNeese skipper Justin Hill made another call to the pen with a runner in scoring position and two outs in the eighth, and Cameron Foster rang up Rhett Rosevear with a sweeping curveball to give SLU seven men left on.

Cowboys starter Jonathan Ellison (5-3) picked up the win after allowing just two runs on three hits with five punchouts over five innings. Cameron Foster (5) earned the save with 1.1 innings of perfect relief to close the door on the game. Brennan Stuprich (6-3) suffered the loss after giving up three runs on five hits in seven frames.

The Lions will take on No. 2 New Orleans in an elimination game at noon CT Friday with the loser going home and the winner advancing to face the Pokes at 7 p.m.

