FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms arrive this morning, rain to start the weekend with sunshine for Sunday

We see a few rounds of showers and storms today (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -So far this morning we are off to a dry start, but we can expect that to change as scattered showers and storms are pushing in from the north and look to arrive around mid to late morning. The one thing you’ll definitely feel as you step out the door is the humidity as it’s making for a balmy start to the day as temperatures have only fallen into the lower to middle 70′s.

A wet start to the weekend with sunshine returning to end it (KPLC)

Unfortunately, rain chances have returned once again for the ending part of our week so as you make your way off to work and school this morning make sure to grab the rain jacket or umbrella as showers and even a few storms will be around for a good portion of the day. The first round of storms looks to arrive as we near 10 a.m. this morning bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and even some lightning. For us the overall severe threat remains low, but we will keep an eye out on these storms as they approach Southwest Louisiana. A small break in the rain is possible closer to lunchtime before an afternoon round looks to get going as we add the daytime heating with highs reaching the lower to middle 80′s. You’ll want to keep the rain gear nearby for Saturday as a front pushes through the region helping to trigger yet more showers and storms.

Sunshine returns for our Memorial Day (KPLC)

For our Memorial Day weekend, I know many have plans and some of those may be outdoors and there is both some good news as well as some bad news in terms of the forecast. The bad news is that Saturday looks to stay unsettled with rounds of showers and even a few storms pushing through and even though it won’t be an all day rain you’ll have to dodge those showers for any outdoor plans. So it may be better to have and alternative indoor plan if you choose to do something tomorrow. Here is the good news and that is the fact sunshine returns as we head into Sunday and that will allow for a beautiful day to be outdoors and the same can be said for Monday as highs each day are in the lower to middle 80′s. Make sure to enjoy the drier weather while it last because next week turns unsettled with showers and storms around.

Several more rounds of rain our possible through next week (KPLC)

Into next week the first two days look to start off on a dry note, but that quickly changes heading into Wednesday and for the rest of the week as a stalled boundary parks itself over the region and will have several disturbances ride along it and provide plenty of rain chances. Highs stay steady next week in the lower to middle 80′s as more rain returns to the forecast. For now though keep the rain gear and the KPLC First Alert Weather App handy and enjoy the sunshine and lower humidity that arrives Sunday!

As rain chances continue to increase into next week so do our totals (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.