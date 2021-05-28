First Alert Forecast: Rain possible to begin the weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As expected we saw rain early Friday morning thanks to an outflow from storms Thursday night over Oklahoma racing south. But as is usually the case, when we get rain early in the day we usually see little rain in the afternoon. And we should remain dry into the evening and overnight hours as well. Temperatures were comfortable Friday thanks to the clouds and overnight we will see lows dropping back into the upper 60s.

The upcoming weekend is a long one for many of you as we commemorate Memorial Day Monday May 31st. Unfortunately it looks likely that rain will be an issue for Saturday as a cold front moves into SWLA; this will likely bring a good scattering of showers and storms. I am increasing the rain chance to 60%, if you have outdoor plans it would be best to plan on indoor alternatives. It may not turn into a washout, so if you can wait and see how the forecast plays out I would recommend that over cancelling plans.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Now to some good news, the front looks to push on through Saturday and that should bring drier air into SWLA for Sunday and Monday! So if you can push outdoor plans to these days you will have no issues. Temperatures will be comfortable too with lows in the 60s and highs in the low 80s; plus lower humidity will make it feel more comfortable!

We will begin a warming trend early next week with scattered afternoon showers and storms returning too.

The tropics are quiet and I see no signs of that changing anytime soon. Hurricane season officially begins Tuesday June 1st. The National Hurricane Center released a report on Hurricane Laura Friday. In this report they go over all the data collected during and after the hurricane. This is done to analyze the forecast and work on improving forecasts in the future, but it also gives us vital information on what occurred during the storm. The report indicates Laura did make landfall near Cameron with winds of 150 mph, which places Laura as a category 4 hurricane. Peak wind gusts recorded occurred at Holly Beach where a gust to 153 mph was observed by storm chasers! Storm surge flooding was worst from Rutherford Beach to Grand Chenier, but they also stressed that if Laura had made landfall 10 to 20 miles farther west the flooding would have been catastrophic for the rest of SWLA. You can find the report here: https://www.facebook.com/Wade.Hampton.KPLC

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

