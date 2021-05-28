50/50 Thursdays
Enrichment Showcase happening tonight

By Madison Glaser
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: May. 27, 2021 at 9:42 AM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -As we wrap up this school year, faculty and staff in Calcasieu Parish are prepping for the next.

Molo Middle School will be hosting an enrichment showcase that will allow incoming sixth-graders the chance to view and select their enrichment for the next school year.

The showcase will be held in the Molo Middle School gymnasium tonight from 5:30 to 6:30.

Students who attend will be able to take a closer look at the available enrichments that include art, businesses, home economics, choir, band, robotics, and more.

Principal, Dr. Shonna Anderson says after the extreme amount of stress the students were put under last year, she wanted the chance to allow students the opportunity to express themselves.

“We wanted to end the year on a positive note because our kids have been through so much, many of our families are still not in their homes, many of our families are still away. So we pushed forward and felt like it was a good thing to proceed with doing this year in order to bring light to the community.”

There will also be an auction held at the event to showcase students’ artwork from Molo Middle.

