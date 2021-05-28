50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Downtown at Sundown makes its return tonight

By Johnathan Manning
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A popular event in Lake Charles is making a comeback tonight.

The 23rd annual Downtown at Sundown kicks off at 6 p.m. with a great selection of music, art, and food.

Art, merchandise, and craft vendors will be located in an outdoor art market. There will also be an array of different food trucks.

Matt Young, Lake Charles’ director of cultural affairs, said he is excited to have the opportunity to bring back some of the flavor of Southwest Louisiana.

“Without a doubt, without these outdoor events something has been drastically missing here in Southwest Louisiana and it couldn’t come at a more inopportune time because we’re rebuilding from hurricanes and we really need something to lift our spirits and I believe that Downtown at Sundown can do that,” Young said. “Live music, getting back together with our friends, family, and neighbors is going to do that. So, we’re happy to put Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana culture right front and center and let people enjoy it.”

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Live Weather Blog - May 17, 2021
SWLA WEATHER BLOG: May 17, 2021
Barricade situation: Person found dead in motel room
Barricade situation: Person found dead in motel room
May 7 flooding
SWLA weather updates & closures
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified

Latest News

Survivors can receive free guidance from disaster case managers on how best to recover from...
State launches disaster case management program for Hurricane Laura victims
The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announces some upcoming Louisiana Department of Transportation...
Railroad crossing closures in Calcasieu Parish
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain possible to begin the weekend
A rescue basket marked Seacor Power has been found on the beach in Cameron Parish. The basket...
Seacor Power rescue basket found in Cameron Parish
Red Piranha found in University Lakes in Baton Rouge