Downtown at Sundown makes its return tonight

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A popular event in Lake Charles is making a comeback tonight.

The 23rd annual Downtown at Sundown kicks off at 6 p.m. with a great selection of music, art, and food.

Art, merchandise, and craft vendors will be located in an outdoor art market. There will also be an array of different food trucks.

Matt Young, Lake Charles’ director of cultural affairs, said he is excited to have the opportunity to bring back some of the flavor of Southwest Louisiana.

“Without a doubt, without these outdoor events something has been drastically missing here in Southwest Louisiana and it couldn’t come at a more inopportune time because we’re rebuilding from hurricanes and we really need something to lift our spirits and I believe that Downtown at Sundown can do that,” Young said. “Live music, getting back together with our friends, family, and neighbors is going to do that. So, we’re happy to put Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana culture right front and center and let people enjoy it.”

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.