Crew shoots Bigfoot documentary in Okla. as state legislator offers reward for live capture

By KOKH Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A film crew is working to make a bigfoot documentary in Oklahoma. Most of the shooting taking place in Honobia, where the Bigfoot myth is so huge, they have their own festival.

The documentarians stopped by the capitol, where they’re getting support from a state representative James Humphrey, who authored a Bigfoot hunting season bill.

“I had a festival in Honobia, Oklahoma, that I knew that if we put a little light on it that we could grow that festival,” he said. “And so, I did a shell bill just so people would come out and go ‘hey.’ Get a lot of attention.

“I knew it would fuzz up a lot of people, and I thought it would just bring a lot of people, be a good tourism promotion.”

While Oklahoma seems like an unusual place for Bigfoot to be, he does have some history in the Sooner state.

“Stories reports, native reports, we have newspaper clippings and articles dating back all throughout not just Oklahoma history, but American history for that matter,” documentarian Mickey Hogatt said.

Humphrey didn’t say whether he believes in Bigfoot. Instead he said, “I’m the guy that’s very open-minded.”

Nonetheless, he’s committed to the bill, even offering a reward for the capture of a live Bigfoot.

“We raised the bounty today,” he said. “Three million dollars for a live captured, unharmed.”

The documentary on Oklahoma’s Bigfoot history is scheduled to air in January.

The Honobia Bigfoot Festival will take place the weekend of Oct. 1.

Copyright 2021 KOKH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

