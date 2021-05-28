50/50 Thursdays
Coushatta Tribe receives $749,000 grant for floodwall

The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana has been awarded a $749,000 grant from the Louisiana Watershed Initiative for construction work on the Coushatta Casino Resort Wastewater Treatment Plant’s floodwall.

The grant will go to preventing floodwaters from damaging the Casino’s wastewater treatment plant, reducing the cost of repairs when flooding occurs.

The Louisiana Watershed Initiative is a coordinated, interagency effort focused on reducing flood risk in Louisiana.

