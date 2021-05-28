50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Calcasieu River reopens to recreational traffic

(KPLC)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu River and English Bayou have reopened to recreational traffic.

The river was closed last week after heavy rainfall on Monday, May 17, caused river flooding.

The Calcasieu Police Jury announced Friday that the river was reopening.

However, parish officials urged residents to use caution on the river as the water level remains elevated and currents are strong.

See the latest on river stages HERE.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Live Weather Blog - May 17, 2021
SWLA WEATHER BLOG: May 17, 2021
Barricade situation: Person found dead in motel room
Barricade situation: Person found dead in motel room
May 7 flooding
SWLA weather updates & closures
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified

Latest News

Survivors can receive free guidance from disaster case managers on how best to recover from...
State launches disaster case management program for Hurricane Laura victims
The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announces some upcoming Louisiana Department of Transportation...
Railroad crossing closures in Calcasieu Parish
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain possible to begin the weekend
A rescue basket marked Seacor Power has been found on the beach in Cameron Parish. The basket...
Seacor Power rescue basket found in Cameron Parish
Red Piranha found in University Lakes in Baton Rouge