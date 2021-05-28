Calcasieu River reopens to recreational traffic

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu River and English Bayou have reopened to recreational traffic.

The river was closed last week after heavy rainfall on Monday, May 17, caused river flooding.

The Calcasieu Police Jury announced Friday that the river was reopening.

However, parish officials urged residents to use caution on the river as the water level remains elevated and currents are strong.

See the latest on river stages HERE.

