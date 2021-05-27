50/50 Thursdays
Attorney for family of Ronald Greene holds news conference nearly one week after release of body camera footage

Body camera video of Ronald Greene's arrest
Body camera video of Ronald Greene's arrest(The Associated Press)
By Scottie Hunter
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The attorney for the family of Ronald Greene held a news conference on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge Thursday, May 27, almost one week after Louisiana State Police released all of the body camera footage from his deadly arrest in the Monroe area in 2019.

Another event will be held at the capitol later Thursday afternoon to show solidarity for Greene.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is avaiable.

