SWLA Arrest Report - May 26, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 25, 2021.

John Wilred Bartie Jr., 37, Lake Charles: In park after hours; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana.

Alisha Rachelle Duhon, 42, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; aggravated flight from an officer; reckless operation; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; out of state detainer.

Randal James Lejeune, 31, Singer: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; proper equipment required on vehicles.

Marcus Dwayne Tyler, 34, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner; parole detainer.

David Nathaniel Hicks, 49, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; pedestrians on highways; contraband in a penal institution; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Roel Montoya, 21, Rockport, TX: Illegal use of weapons; battery of a police officer.

Melvin Wendell Tubbs, 48, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; disturbing the peace.

Justin Mahan Vige, 22, DeQuincy: Sexual battery; contempt of court (2 charges).

Raedella Ladette Peloquin, 43, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Crystal Marie Irvin, 42, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Germain Deshawn Singleton, 40, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Kahli Jo Badon, 22, DeQuincy: Home invasion.

Larry Dwayne Champ, 45, Lake Charles: Battery of a pregnant victim; child endangerment.

Vicente Hernandez, 24, Sulphur: Robbery; home invasion; battery; property damage under $1,000.

Cameron Jamatrey Richardson, 25, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; speeding; following vehicles.

Derrick Wayne Sutton, 43, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule I drug; obstruction of a public passage; switched license plate.

Eural James Edwards, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Kalin Jemel Stevens, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms (2 charges).

Cotrellis Laquincy Latrel Henry, 18, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; possession of stolen firearms.

Charles Hardy Meyers, 51, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Tyler Dale Baynard, 23, Sulphur: Theft under $25,000.

Cash Gonzales, 31, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons.

