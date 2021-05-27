50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - May 26, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 25, 2021.

John Wilred Bartie Jr., 37, Lake Charles: In park after hours; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana.

Alisha Rachelle Duhon, 42, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; aggravated flight from an officer; reckless operation; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; out of state detainer.

Randal James Lejeune, 31, Singer: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; proper equipment required on vehicles.

Marcus Dwayne Tyler, 34, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner; parole detainer.

David Nathaniel Hicks, 49, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; pedestrians on highways; contraband in a penal institution; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Roel Montoya, 21, Rockport, TX: Illegal use of weapons; battery of a police officer.

Melvin Wendell Tubbs, 48, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; disturbing the peace.

Justin Mahan Vige, 22, DeQuincy: Sexual battery; contempt of court (2 charges).

Raedella Ladette Peloquin, 43, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Crystal Marie Irvin, 42, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Germain Deshawn Singleton, 40, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Kahli Jo Badon, 22, DeQuincy: Home invasion.

Larry Dwayne Champ, 45, Lake Charles: Battery of a pregnant victim; child endangerment.

Vicente Hernandez, 24, Sulphur: Robbery; home invasion; battery; property damage under $1,000.

Cameron Jamatrey Richardson, 25, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; speeding; following vehicles.

Derrick Wayne Sutton, 43, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule I drug; obstruction of a public passage; switched license plate.

Eural James Edwards, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Kalin Jemel Stevens, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms (2 charges).

Cotrellis Laquincy Latrel Henry, 18, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; possession of stolen firearms.

Charles Hardy Meyers, 51, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Tyler Dale Baynard, 23, Sulphur: Theft under $25,000.

Cash Gonzales, 31, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Live Weather Blog - May 17, 2021
SWLA WEATHER BLOG: May 17, 2021
Barricade situation: Person found dead in motel room
Barricade situation: Person found dead in motel room
May 7 flooding
SWLA weather updates & closures
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified

Latest News

Warm weather and plenty of sunshine makes it perfect for the pool
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm and muggy afternoon, showers and storms return for Friday and Saturday
Body camera video of Ronald Greene's arrest
Attorney for family of Ronald Greene holds news conference nearly one week after release of body camera footage
FILE - In this March 3, 2012 file photo, former Louisiana Gov. Charles 'Buddy' Roemer gestures...
Second funeral for former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer held in Shreveport
Work vest washes ashore believed to be from Seacor Power lift boat as search continues for...
Seacor Power life, work vests wash onto Cameron shore