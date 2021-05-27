50/50 Thursdays
Second funeral for former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer held in Shreveport

FILE - In this March 3, 2012 file photo, former Louisiana Gov. Charles 'Buddy' Roemer gestures...
By KSLA Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Funeral services have been set for former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer, who passed away Monday, May 17 at the age of 77

Roemer’s second service will be in Shreveport at First United Methodist Church on Thursday, May 27.

Visitation starts at 9:30 a.m. with the service set for 11 a.m.

The first of the two funerals was held Tuesday, May 25 at Istrouma Baptist Church in Baton Rouge.

The family asks, in lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Roemer’s memory donate to the American Diabetes Association or to the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools’ Little Free Libraries Project.

