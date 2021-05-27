50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Seacor Power life, work vests wash onto Cameron shore

By Jennifer Lott
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Six weeks after the Seacor Power lift boat disaster off the Southeast Louisiana coast, a vest was found Wednseday morning on a Cameron parish beach.

The work vest washed up on the west end of the parish, providing some hope to families with loved ones still missing on day 42 of the search.

“It is a crazy find,” said Trish Bargo, who found the vests. “We’ve kept our eye out specifically for that knowing that the currents were coming our way.”

This isn’t the first item thought to be from the Seacor Power washing up in Cameron Parish.

“The Deepwater Horizon had hundreds of people on it; and lost 11,” said Scott Daspit, father of one of the missing victims. “This particular vessel had 19. There’s seven missing, a total of 13 deceased or missing. This will go down in the record books if we can’t find anyone.”

Daspit is the father of Dylan Daspit, one of the Seacor crew members still unaccounted for following the catastrophe on April 13 when the lift boat flipped in rough weather.

“Again, we believe in miracles,” Daspit said. “Dylan’s birthday was April 11. He was 30 years old on the 11th. I have two grandsons.”

A month after the incident, more life vests stamped with Seacor Power were found on Mae’s Beach on the west side of the parish.

“It was a work vest that I found today,” Bargo said. “About two weeks ago, I found an actual life jacket, and I didn’t notice the name because it was on the top of the jacket, and I didn’t see a name, threw it in the back of my truck. That’s where it said Seacor.”

Search and rescue crews continue from Port Fourchon slowly west, looking for anything to bring closure to relatives.

“Your heart goes out to the family, and I wish I would have found their loved one or anything really that would offer them some peace, but finding it, I wanted to make sure it got to the right people,” Bargo said.

The vest was turned into the U.S. Coast Guard this morning. The sector from New Orleans is facilitating the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Live Weather Blog - May 17, 2021
SWLA WEATHER BLOG: May 17, 2021
Barricade situation: Person found dead in motel room
Barricade situation: Person found dead in motel room
May 7 flooding
SWLA weather updates & closures
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified

Latest News

Body camera video of Ronald Greene's arrest
Attorney for family of Ronald Greene holds news conference nearly one week after release of body camera footage
FILE - In this March 3, 2012 file photo, former Louisiana Gov. Charles 'Buddy' Roemer gestures...
Second funeral for former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer held in Shreveport
Warm weather and plenty of sunshine makes it perfect for the pool
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm and muggy afternoon, showers and storms return for Friday and Saturday
SWLA Arrest Report - May 26, 2021