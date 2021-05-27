River Bluff Park’s splash pad opens Friday

50/50 Thursdays
The splash pad at River Bluff’s Park is opening on Friday.
The splash pad at River Bluff's Park is opening on Friday.(Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The splash pad at River Bluff’s Park is opening on Friday.

The park at 543 Theriot Road in Moss Bluff is managed by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and is open from dawn until dusk daily.

Prien Lake Park’s splash pad remains closed after being damaged during Hurricane Laura and sustaining further damage during the winter storm in February.

For more information on parks managed by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, visit calcasieuparish.gov/parks.

