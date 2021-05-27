McNeese’s James Landreneau signs contract extension

LAKE CHARLES – A week after coaching the McNeese Cowgirls to the 2021 Southland Conference Softball Tournament championship and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament, head coach James Landreneau has agreed to a contract extension of three years with an option for a fourth, athletic director Heath Schroyer announced on Thursday.

“James and I met as soon as he returned to town [following the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional] and we had some great dialogue and discussions,” said Schroyer. “I know how the business of college athletics works and the opportunities he could have moving forward. Keeping James here was my No. 1 priority.

“I’m extremely excited to have Coach Landreneau here for the foreseeable future.”

Landreneau just wrapped up his fifth season as the Cowgirl head coach and has coached four of those teams to national postseason appearances – three NCAA and one NISC. The 2020 season was cut short due to the COVID pandemic and did not have a postseason.

“I would like to start by thanking [McNeese President] Dr. Daryl Burckel, (Vice President) Dr. Wade Rouse and Heath Schroyer for trusting in me to lead our softball program and allowing me to stay in a community that I love,” said Landreneau. “It’s a pleasure to work under their leadership and inspiring to be a part of their vision. I feel like this is the right place and time to be at McNeese.

“I’ve been blessed with great players and a great coaching staff that are committed to success. The support we have received from our administration has been nothing short of remarkable. Coach Schroyer and his staff has provided the support and culture change that makes McNeese a great place to be. Our community has been a tremendous resource and motivation in the growth of our program. I feel like we have the right players, staff and support system to elevate the program and provide our student-athletes with a great experience and success.”

“I love James Landreneau and his program,” said Schroyer. “Coach is a winner! He has a great culture, and at the end of the day, he’s truly a ball coach. He personally recruits hard and he coaches hard, and I love that. He’s always working to make himself and his players better. As a former coach, I truly respect that, and it’s what I’m always looking for in head coaches.”

A native of Mamou, Landreneau has compiled a 171-104 overall record in his five seasons at the helm, including a remarkable 82-29 Southland Conference record. During that time, his teams have won a Southland Conference regular-season championship (2017), three SLC Tournament titles (2017, 2018, 2021), and three NCAA Tournament appearances (2017, 2018, 2021), and was named the 2017 Southland Conference Coach of the Year.

His 2017 squad won a school-record 43 games and in 2018 during a 41-win season, the Cowgirls cracked the USA Today/NFCA Top 25 National Poll for the first time in school history.

