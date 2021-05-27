50/50 Thursdays
McNeese’s Banks and Longino qualify for nationals

McNeese Cowboy javelin throwers Donavon Banks and Hunter Longino punched their tickets to the...
McNeese Cowboy javelin throwers Donavon Banks and Hunter Longino punched their tickets to the NCAA Championships on Wednesday after both finished in the top 12 in the javelin event.(Brendon Gilroy)
By McNeese Sports Information
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, Florida – McNeese Cowboy javelin throwers Donavon Banks and Hunter Longino punched their tickets to the NCAA Championships on Wednesday after both finished in the top 12 in the javelin event.

It’s the first time since the 2010 season that McNeese will send to javelin throwers to the national meet (Sam Vidrine who finished sixth, and current throws coach Ben Chretien). Chretien made a return to the national meet in 2012 where he placed fifth.

On Wednesday, Banks reached his qualifying mark of 235-feet, 5-inches on his second of three throws. Longino captured a personal best throw of 225-6 on his first throw then had to wait until the other flights finish before learning his fate.

The top 12 finishers in the event advance to the national championships which will be held next week in Eugene, Oregon.

The Cowgirls received some bad news on Wednesday when Grace McKenzie had to scratch from her events due to aggravating a foot injury.

On Thursday, Cowgirl thrower Alanna Arvie will compete in the hammer throw and shot put while on Saturday, Malaiya Jedkins will participate in the triple jump.

