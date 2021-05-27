Man wanted for armed robbery captured in Beauregard

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A man wanted for armed robbery in West Virginia has been captured in Beauregard Parish, authorities say.

Mason Adams, 20, was located in Beauregard on Wednesday, but was able to elude police after leading them on a police chase, authorities say.

However, Adams was captured by the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office early Thursday morning, the City of DeQuincy announced on its Facebook page.

Adams is from the Beauregard area but was wanted on a warrant out of Huntington, West Virginia.

In addition to the armed robbery warrant out of West Virginia, Adams faces a count of aggravated flight from an officer in Beauregard.

