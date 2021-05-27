LaGrange’s Jeriah Warren named Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - LaGrange’s Jeriah Warren continues to make history for the Lady Gators on and off the court. The two-time state champion’s latest achievement came Thursday when she was named the 2020-21 Gatorade Louisiana Girls Basketball Player of the Year. She’s only the second player from Lake Charles to ever win the award and the first since St. Louis’ Trekessa Syas in 1990.

“It just puts Lake Charles on the map and it lets people know that we have basketball players here. I won’t be the last player [to win the award],” Warren said. “The seniors that are leaving this year won’t be the last good players to pass through here. We have a whole wave of them coming up.”

The award is in its 36th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, and it not only recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.

Warren was considered for the award because of her elite play and GPA as she maintained a weighted 3.95 GPA in the classroom. She also volunteered locally to assist with Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts. In addition, Warren was part of a fundraising campaign to benefit breast cancer research while she donated her time as a youth camp counselor.

Warren is also a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year award that will be announced in June.

Warren, a Florida signee, averaged a double-double this season with 17 points and 12 rebounds per game. In addition, the 6-foot guard averaged 3.5 blocks and six steals per game.

“We are so proud of Jeriah for this achievement. Her success both on and off the court is a direct result of her work ethic and commitment to excellence,” said Florida head coach Cam Newbauer in a release. “We knew early on in the recruiting process that Jeriah was a special student-athlete and she’s just continued to get better and better.”

Warren was named the Class 4A Most Outstanding Player for the second straight season after totaling 19 points and 14 boards in the state championship game vs. Huntington.

Warren was also tabbed the Louisiana Sports Writer Association’s Miss Basketball and the MaxPreps Louisiana Player of the Year. In addition, she’s Louisiana’s top-ranked player in 2021 and is 95th overall (29th guard) in ProspectsNation.com’s Top 100. Warren is a four-star recruit.

“I remember celebrating our championship and now I’m getting ready to leave for school,” Warren said. “I have just been trying to enjoy my accomplishments and the rest of my time here in Lake Charles before I leave.”

