50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

La. House passes bill to ban transgender athletes from playing on female sports teams in schools

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana House of Representatives passed a Senate-approved bill authored to ban transgender women from competing on female sports teams in Louisiana schools Thursday, May 27.

The House voted 78-17 in favor of the bill, SB156, authored by state Sen. Beth Mizell (R - Franklinton).

The bill now heads to the desk of Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is expected to veto it.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Live Weather Blog - May 17, 2021
SWLA WEATHER BLOG: May 17, 2021
Barricade situation: Person found dead in motel room
Barricade situation: Person found dead in motel room
May 7 flooding
SWLA weather updates & closures
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified

Latest News

“The revolution is not over. It’s just begun.” Shreveport native Charles Elson “Buddy” Roemer...
Funeral for former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer held in Baton Rouge
“The revolution is not over. It’s just begun.” Shreveport native Charles Elson “Buddy” Roemer...
Remembering former Gov. Buddy Roemer in the Capital City Tuesday
For the first time, Savannah is getting a closer look at just how much the film and TV industry...
Lawmakers trying to recharge Louisiana’s movie industry
Louisiana leaders past and present discuss push for police reform
Louisiana leaders, past and present, bring perspectives to police reform push