Advertisement

Head found in Cameron Parish identified as missing San Antonio woman

By Jillian Corder and Johnathan Manning
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A head found along La. 27 in Cameron Parish in 2018 has been identified as a San Antonio, Texas, woman, authorities say.

The head was found by the Cameron Sheriff’s Office litter abatement team on March 1, 2018, near milepost 59 - in between Hackberry and Holly Beach in the Sabine Refuge area.

The LSU FACES lab produced an image of the woman using facial reconstruction in the hopes of finding the identity of the woman.

The LSU FACES lab facial reconstruction of human head found in Cameron Parish in 2018
The LSU FACES lab facial reconstruction of human head found in Cameron Parish in 2018(Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office)

Det. Tammy Gaspard received a tip from a private citizen on May 20, 2021, about a missing person who looked like the computer-produced picture of the head, Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson said.

The missing person was Sally Ann Hines, a 58-year-old female out of San Antonio, Texas. Hines was reported missing in San Antonio on Dec. 14, 2017. The identification was confirmed Wednesday through dental records.

Next of kin has been notified.

Johnson thanked the Cameron Parish Coroner, Dr. Kevin Dupke; the Calcasieu Parish Coroners Office, Dr. Terry Welke, investigator Charlie Hunter and the staff; Cameron Parish detectives; and the private citizen who provided the anonymous tip.

Johnson said Hines would not have been identified if it wasn’t for this effort. He said Chief of Detectives Jake McCain followed countless leads until this one proved positive.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Forecast

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms arrive this morning, rain to start the weekend with sunshine for Sunday

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Durham
So far this morning we are off to a dry start, but we can expect that to change as scattered showers and storms are pushing in from the north and look to arrive around mid to late morning. The one thing you’ll definitely feel as you step out the door is the humidity as it’s making for a balmy start to the day as temperatures have only fallen into the lower to middle 70′s.

State

Second funeral for former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer held in Shreveport

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KSLA Staff
Roemer’s second service will be at First United Methodist Church.

News

Outrage bubbling over in Sulphur about the city’s water quality

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Lott
A special session of the Sulphur City Council solely to vote on approving a bid for repair work on a water main, ended with city leaders in hot water as residents accused them of not having their priorities straight.

News

Outrage bubbling over in Sulphur about the city's water quality

Updated: 7 hours ago