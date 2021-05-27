Gravity drainage district holding special-called meeting

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A lot of residents are looking for answers about drainage in the Lake Area.

A historic deluge hit the area on Monday, May 17. Since then, residents are asking what can be done to improve drainage and reduce the chances of future flooding.

There are no easy answers, but the gravity drainage district that governs the east side of Calcasieu Parish has called a special meeting for 5 p.m., Tuesday, June 1, in the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury room.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

Notice Posted: Thursday , May 27 , 2021 at __ 4 _:__ 30 ___ pm

Special Called Meeting Replacing June 7 Regular Meeting

A Public Meeting will be held for the purpose of considering the following business of said Consolidated Districts and Board of Commissioners as follows:

DATE OF MEETING : Tuesday, June 1, 2021

TIME: 5:00 PM

PLACE OF MEETING: 1015 Pithon Street (Police Jury Meeting Room)

Lake Charles, LA 70601

AGENDA :

1. Call to Order by President Wittler

2. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call (President Michael Wittler, Secretary-Treasurer T. A. Jones, Vice President Darby Quinn,

Members Donny Greene, James Gobert, Clinton Leger, Craig Schultz)

4. Consideration of approving the Regular Board Session Minutes of Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 2 (East Calcasieu) of Calcasieu Parish dated May 3, 2021.

5. Consider and take appropriate action on reports of professional service consultants.

A. Mr. Brinkman, CSRS, Report on Farabee Mechanical Inc.

B. Receive Report and recommendation by Mr. Walt Jessen concerning the Bids on LaGrange Lateral Drain Box Repair Upstream of Briarwood Project # DR-2021-301 .

Bids by : R. D. Spell, Inc

McManus Construction, LLC

Hicks Enterprises, Inc.

R. Cloud Construction Co., Inc.

Consideration and take appropriate action on LaGrange Project Bids. (Recommendation of

Jessen Engineers is to award this project to R. D. Spell, Inc., whose bid was the lowest responsible bid)

6. Public Requests to Appear :

A. Mr. Carl Moss

B. Requests To Appear

7. Consideration of ratifying the following declaration: On May 18 and 19, 2021, the CGDD2 offices were closed due to Inclement Weather and Emergency Conditions caused by the unprecedented rain and flooding event that began on May 17. Further, ALL Employees who worked during the Inclement Weather and Emergency Conditions shall be paid for their normal shift and 1.5 times the employee’s standard rate of pay for each hour of time worked during the event in accordance with Section 3.16(E)(1)(3) of the Consolidated Gravity Drainage District Number 2, Calcasieu Parish East handbook.

8. Receive the Personnel Committee Report.

9. Consideration of approving budget reports and payment of all current bills and invoices for May 2021 for all Districts/ Wards of Consolidated Gravity Drainage District Number Two East Calcasieu Parish.

CONSIDERATION AND TAKE APPROPRIATE ACTION ON DEVELOPMENT REQUESTS

INCLUDING LETTERS OF NO OBJECTION:

10. Gravity Drainage District Four of Ward Three (Mr. Michael Polk)

Consideration of and take appropriate action on a Letter of No Objection to a development on the west side of Hwy. 14, north of McNeese Street along Contraband Bayou.

11. Gravity Drainage District Eight of Ward One (Mr. Michael Naquin ,Assistant Superintendent)

A. Consideration of and take appropriate action to submit a request to withdraw the request for Public Assistance from Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No 2, East Calcasieu Parish, as advised by State Applicant Liaison, Jeanne Savoy.

B. Consideration of a LONO for 1868 Coffee Pines Subdivision for building placement.

12. Gravity Drainage District Nine of Ward Two (Mr. Scott Thibodeaux)

13. Gravity Drainage District Seven of Ward Eight (Mr. Jude Hebert) Presented by Walt Jessen

Consideration and approval of a Letter of No Objection for the North Storer Avenue Drainage Improvements drawn up by D. W. Jessen & Associates, LLC. (Staff recommends approval.)

CONSIDERATION AND TAKE APPROPRIATE ACTION ON REPORTS AND REQUESTS FROM DISTRICT SUPERINTENDENTS:

14. Gravity Drainage District Four of Ward Three (Mr. Michael Polk)

15. Gravity Drainage District Eight of Ward One (Mr. Eddie Hebert)

16. Gravity Drainage District Nine of Ward Two (Mr. Scott Thibodeaux)

Adjournment

Michael Wittler, President

Consolidated Gravity Drainage District 2 East, Calcasieu

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance, please contact Alberto Galan at 721-3600 describing the assistance that is necessary.

