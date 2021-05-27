FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and thunderstorms return for Friday and Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A nice break in the rain today left our area baking the sizzle as temperatures surged into the middle 80s and heat indices topped out in the lower to middle 90s. That’s tradeoff of not having the cooling storms, but I think most of us, including me, are thankful for no rain today. Our evening is looking good as well with rain free conditions, while temperatures slowly drop out on the 80s and into the 70s through the overnight as humidity levels remain high.

Looking at the latest forecast models, a complex of thunderstorms is set to begin moving in to northern Louisiana overnight and could bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area by the time we move closer to sunrise tomorrow. Rain chances are a little higher tomorrow, because not only do we have that morning chance of rain, but additional scattered thunderstorms look to also return by afternoon. This is all developing well ahead of a front that won’t arrive until Saturday.

Rain and thunderstorm chances remain high on Saturday as the cold front moves into the state. This will send rain and storms through the afternoon, especially during the morning and afternoon hours of Saturday as the front moves in. The good news is that things clear out for Sunday with drier weather ahead for Sunday and Memorial Day. Behind this front, the most noticeable difference will be humidity levels which will be lower, therefore giving us a few mornings in the 60s for lows.

Another front moves closer to the region by mid-week with rain chances beginning to return by Tuesday and especially by Wednesday. This front stalls to our north, leaving our area in an unsettled pattern as daily scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely through the latter half of next week and the following weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

