FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm and muggy afternoon, showers and storms return for Friday and Saturday

Warm weather and plenty of sunshine makes it perfect for the pool (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a few showers and storms early on our Wednesday things remained calm with just a few showers and thankfully for our Thursday that will continue to be the case. Even though we see few showers and storms today, that doesn’t take away the heat and humidity we will have as highs reach the middle 80′s once again with the humidity making it feel more like the lower 90′s.

A warm ad muggy afternoon ahead once again, make sure to stay hydrated (KPLC)

Heading out the door this morning you’ll definitely feel the mugginess in the air with temperatures back into the lower 70′s for many locations with a few upper 60′s sprinkled in the mix, but that sticky feel we have isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The positive for today is that our rain chances remain on the lower side with only a few stray showers or storms in the mix so a great day to maybe go and sit by the pool to help cool off. Sunshine throughout the day helps us to warm quickly though as highs top off in the middle to even a few upper 80′s especially inland. Southerly winds will continue to bring in moisture and that will help to create some heat indices back into the lower 90′s. For those who are working outdoors make sure to keep hydrated by drinking plenty of water or Gatorade, however the lower rain chances are short lived.

Storms are expected to fire heading into Friday afternoon (KPLC)

For our Friday we’ll be tracking scattered showers and storms returning as a slow moving front begins to move in from the north and west. The question will be how far south are showers and storms able to form and with some of the latest model it does look to include Southwest Louisiana especially later in the afternoon. It won’t be a complete washout of course but the later in the evening we go the better chance of rain we have. Into Saturday however the rain chances really do increase as that front is even closer and that looks to bring a more widespread chance of rain. Still not a complete washout at this point, but if you have outdoor plans go ahead and have an indoor alternative ready to go. Or you could just push it back to Sunday as high pressure moves in and helps to clear us out and provide plenty of sunshine. Highs over the weekend are slightly cooler thanks to the increase in cloud cover as we reach the lower 80′s.

Storm chances return to end the week and start the weekend (KPLC)

Into Memorial day things are looking to remain on the drier side for now as the next round of showers and storms hold off until the middle of the week. We do warm things back into the middle 80′s through next week despite daily afternoon storm chances returning from Wednesday through Saturday. For now though enjoy the warm day ahead with lower rain chances and the grab that rain gear to start our weekend.

A stalled front bring showers and storms for a good portion of next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.