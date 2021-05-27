DeWanna’s Closet meets the need in time of crisis

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many area schools were among the structures damaged during last week’s severe flooding. One local organization is stepping in to help students and teachers in such a critical time of need.

The latest storm damage came when local families and schools were already struggling to recover from the hurricanes.

DeWanna Tarver with DeWanna’s Community Closet says the amount of phone calls she received after the flood proves just how great the need is in the Lake Area.

”Like everyone in our community, the last year has been nothing that we could have planned for or prepared for,” Tarver said.

For local educators, last week’s flood is just one more challenge added to the books.

”We met their needs on campus, and now we’ve got to make sure that as we progress through this disaster that we make sure needs are met at home,” said F. K. White Principal Jose Cobian.

For schools like F. K. White, which saw some of the highest floodwater, help was critical.

”One of the elementary schools in the worst-hit area sent me a message on Tuesday and said our kids have lost everything,” Tarver said.

Loss is a term this community has become far too familiar with over these last nine months.

”One of the calls that got to me the most was a high school call where the principal said, ‘The family’s living in a tent but the kids want to get back to school. Do you have clothes?’” Tarver said. “It broke my heart because these parents still thought that education was important enough and getting back to something normal was important enough.”

Following the flooding, DeWanna’s Closet stepped in to help some 300 local students. They were able to provide 1,008 articles of clothing including pants, shirts, shoes, underwear and socks.

“We sent clothes in every size ranging from 5 to 20 and shoes in every size from 10 toddler to youth 5,” Tarver said. “Because of the generosity of this community, we had these items ready and waiting.”

Tarver said she’s just grateful they could meet the need during such a difficult time for most.

”This has been a surreal week for us. We never planned on being an emergency response team. That was never in our wildest dream. We were just there when the little boy had a hole in his pants or his shoes didn’t fit right.”

