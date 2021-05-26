SWLA Arrest Report - May 25, 2020

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 25, 2021.

Chase Lane Cole, 29, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana; obstruction of justice; careless operation.

James Dean Laughlin, 41, Vinton: Broken tail lamps; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jonathan Joseph Adam, 35, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; property damage under $1,000; possession of marijuana; contraband in a penal institution; possession of a Schedule I drug; parole detainer.

Tyler Blake Sonnier, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor.

Colston Jacques Blanchard, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor.

Ben Allen Monroe Jr., 18, Vinton: Possession of marijuana; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor.

Tiffany Lynn Williams, 20, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; home invasion; property damage under $1,000.

Derrick Clayton Bland Sr., 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); burglary; theft under $1,000.

Kaiya Rishay Como, 23, DeQuincy: Disturbing the peace; aggravated battery.

Sydney Kathryn Pierce, 24, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Christopher James Royal, 22, Lake Charles: Staking; unauthorized entry of a place of business; entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden.

Walter Blake Cole, 55, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Ricky Joseph Alex, 60, Lake Charles: Assault; disturbing the peace; resisting an office.

Justin Lee Leger, 33, Sulphur: Issuing worthless checks under $1,000; possession of a Schedule IV drug (3 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); careless operation; obstruction of justice; failure to stop or yield.

Kevin Joseph Paul Guidry, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting a police officer with force; battery of a police officer.

David Matthew Lafond, 30, Kinder: Out of state detainer.

Devante Dekeldrick Wallace, 28, Jena: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Casey Ray Richard, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; failure to obey leash laws; animal nuisance; contempt of court.

Audrey Gayle Fisher, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; possession of stolen things under $1,000.

