Lake Area residents invited to plant sunflowers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles Recreation and Parks Department invites everyone in the Lake Area to plant sunflowers as part of the new Sun Up for Lake Chuck program.

All participants are encouraged to plant their own sunflowers, but if you do not have any, sunflower seeds and packets will be available on Tuesday, June 1, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Drew Park and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at College Oaks, Bellard, Henry Heights and Riverside Parks.

To go along with your growing sunflowers, City of Lake Charles Nature in Focus staff has prepared lessons that will teach participants of all ages about sunflowers, native plants, insects, and how a person can build an ecosystem by planting even just one sunflower seed.

Residents and businesses are invited to share photos of their sunflowers by posting them to social media with the hashtag #sunupforlakechuck. Sunflowers will be showcased through the Lake Charles City Hall and Nature in Focus at Riverside and Tuten Parks Facebook pages.

Nature in Focus is an experiential environmental education and conservation program devoted to connecting the public of all ages to the abundant nature in Southwest Louisiana, particularly through programs based at Tuten Park and Riverside Park. Programs are offered for schools, homeschool groups, families, adults, and seniors to learn about and experience the natural world.

Nature in Focus is a partnership between the City of Lake Charles and Sasol and is a part of the Partners in Parks Initiative.

For more information, call (337) 491-1280 or email hlewis@cityoflc.us.

