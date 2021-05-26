50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Skin cancer awareness month

By Madison Glaser
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - May marks the month where we highlight skin cancer awareness.

With skin cancer being the most common form of cancer in the United States, it’s important to understand the risks and strategies for prevention.

Owner and Medical Director of The Skin Studios Allison Clement says skin cancer is on the rise and has been for years.

Skin cancer may be the most common form of cancer in the United States, but it’s also the most treatable. Even so, Clement says protecting your skin is extremely important.

“Your skin is your resistance to the outside world. It’s an organ. It’s a system of the body. It’s our number one protector against the outside world,” Clement said. “The skin has other uses other than just being pretty. It’s temperature balance and water balance through sweating. Healthy skin is just as important as a healthy heart or healthy liver. It’s another organ system in your body.”

She says the best thing anyone can do is to perform self-examinations of the skin, use an SPF, and stay out of tanning beds. Clement suggests using an SPF of no less than 30, and for anti-aging, she says 40.

She adds that it’s important to know what you’re looking for when trying to identify skin cancer.

“It’s worth it to mention our ABCDE’s of moles because they’re pretty common in our Cajun culture. A is Asymmetry. If it’s not symmetrical, get it checked. B is for border. If it has an irregular border, have someone see it. C is Color. Anything that is changing in color or inconsistent in color probably needs to be looked at. D is diameter. Anything bigger than an eraser needs to be evaluated. E stands for evolving. Anything that’s changing in size, color or shape, or bleeding needs to be seen.”

Catching skin cancer in its earliest form can get you the best treatment and outcome from the beginning.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Live Weather Blog - May 17, 2021
SWLA WEATHER BLOG: May 17, 2021
Barricade situation: Person found dead in motel room
Barricade situation: Person found dead in motel room
May 7 flooding
SWLA weather updates & closures
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified

Latest News

Regional Medical Director, Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh explains the percent positivity rate for Region...
COVID-19 in SWLA: May 26, 2021
Sun Up for Lake Chuck
Lake Area residents invited to plant sunflowers
Mason Adams, 20, who is wanted for armed robbery in West Virginia, led authorities on a chase...
DeQuincy police searching for West Virginia armed robbery suspect
Cedric Allen Sennett, 49, is accused of pulling a gun on a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputy....
Man accused of pulling gun on deputy
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Isolated mainly afternoon showers for now