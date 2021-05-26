Skin cancer awareness month

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - May marks the month where we highlight skin cancer awareness.

With skin cancer being the most common form of cancer in the United States, it’s important to understand the risks and strategies for prevention.

Owner and Medical Director of The Skin Studios Allison Clement says skin cancer is on the rise and has been for years.

Skin cancer may be the most common form of cancer in the United States, but it’s also the most treatable. Even so, Clement says protecting your skin is extremely important.

“Your skin is your resistance to the outside world. It’s an organ. It’s a system of the body. It’s our number one protector against the outside world,” Clement said. “The skin has other uses other than just being pretty. It’s temperature balance and water balance through sweating. Healthy skin is just as important as a healthy heart or healthy liver. It’s another organ system in your body.”

She says the best thing anyone can do is to perform self-examinations of the skin, use an SPF, and stay out of tanning beds. Clement suggests using an SPF of no less than 30, and for anti-aging, she says 40.

She adds that it’s important to know what you’re looking for when trying to identify skin cancer.

“It’s worth it to mention our ABCDE’s of moles because they’re pretty common in our Cajun culture. A is Asymmetry. If it’s not symmetrical, get it checked. B is for border. If it has an irregular border, have someone see it. C is Color. Anything that is changing in color or inconsistent in color probably needs to be looked at. D is diameter. Anything bigger than an eraser needs to be evaluated. E stands for evolving. Anything that’s changing in size, color or shape, or bleeding needs to be seen.”

Catching skin cancer in its earliest form can get you the best treatment and outcome from the beginning.

