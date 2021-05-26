50/50 Thursdays
Sam Houston student receives Esports scholarship

By Zach Nunez
Published: May. 25, 2021
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Esports continue to become more popular. The Lake Area has even seen a few students go on to play in college, but today Sam Houston’s Seth Miller became the first in the area to receive an Esports scholarship.

“It feels great knowing that I am able to get a scholarship and show other people around me that they can do it,” Miller said. “I know plenty of people that are competitive like I am and want to go higher.”

Miller, who’s known online by his gamer tag, ‘loyal,’ signed with Northwestern State. The Demons stood out among seven schools recruiting Miller to play Overwatch collegiately and allow him to realize his dream of playing video games in exchange for a college scholarship.

The journey hasn’t come without criticism. Miller said he’s been called names and made fun of because of his passion.

“I have had people look at me and say ‘Esports isn’t a sport’ I’ve been called ‘Esport’ or ‘gamer,’ but they don’t think it can be nothing,” Miller said. “When I say ‘I’ve got a scholarship, I’ve got money from it,’ they’re like ‘How?’ I can get a career from this, I can win tournaments, win hundreds to thousands of dollars from this, and they are just like ‘How? You just sit there and you play’ and they say ‘It’s not a team game.’ It takes a team to play it. It’s not just a game.”

Miller is eager to thank everyone for all of their support in his pursuit of a college scholarship. He will also have the opportunity to help build the Overwatch team at Northwestern State.

