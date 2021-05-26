Salvation Army provides help to flood victims

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Area organizations are continuing to step up and help out areas in Southwest Louisiana as they clean up from last week’s historic flooding.

After a year of giving and helping, the Salvation Army is now digging deep to help hundreds hurt by the flood.

If there’s anyone that can speak to those physical and most crucial needs directly after a storm, it’s homeowners in Southwest Louisiana.

The Salvation Army - Southwest Louisiana Branch spent the last few days helping meet the biggest needs of the community.

The organization announced that 1,200 cleanup kits containing masks, gloves, brooms, mops, trash bags, and cleaning solutions are available to those in need at the Salvation Army Corps Family Store, 3960 Gerstner Memorial Blvd, in Lake Charles.

After yet another severe weather event, this is somewhat like a relief for residents in the Lake Area.

“Out of all of this, I’ll take a hurricane over a flood. These to me are more devastating,” said Nancy, a Lake Charles resident.

Since Monday’s downpour, the Salvation Army has been living by its motto of doing the most good.

”And that’s wonderful because it not only helps us but all the neighbors around, and it can help them.”

The organization passed out gift cards and cleaning supplies to some of the hardest-hit areas following last week’s flood.

”We were so close that we could see the light at the end of the tunnel and then this came up, and my car, it was full of water,” said Fayetta Victor-Pass.

”We’ve been in this house 61 years and it’s never flooded,” Nancy said.

”We’re lucky we can pass out the kits. It’s not much we can do, but it’s something to help,” said Lt. Thomas Marion with the Salvation Army.

Marion says it’s just one of many services they’ve been able to provide to the storm-ravaged community.

”When we started going through the neighborhoods, you could see the people who just got back in their homes, and now some who just moved in have a foot or two feet of water back in their homes,” Marion said.

It’s a service that not only meets a need but works hand in hand with the community it serves.

“In fact, I’m seeing all kind of blankets that we were able to salvage. We will be donating that stuff,” Nancy said.

Marion says they gave out 80 $100 gift cards and over 200 cleanup kits.

The Salvation Army is currently accepting monetary donations to help with the flood effort.

Tax-deductible contributions can be made to assist families and individuals affected by the flood by visiting https://salvationarmyalm.org/.

The Salvation Army is still providing the community with cleanup kits at its family store in Lake Charles.

