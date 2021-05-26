Parker sentenced for armed robbery and false imprisonment

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - David Billy Parker, 33, of Lake Charles, pleaded guilty to armed robbery and false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon on Monday, May 24, 2021, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Parker was sentenced to 45 years at hard labor without probation, parole, or suspension of sentence for armed robbery. He was also sentenced to 10 years for false imprisonment. The sentences are set to run concurrently.

In 2014, Parker robbed an employee at a business in North Lake Charles. During the robbery, he made the employee lay on the floor and said if she moved or called the police then he would kill her with a gun he was carrying. Parker fled the scene once he obtained the amount of cash he was demanding.

First Assistant District Attorney Jacob Johnson prosecuted the case for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

