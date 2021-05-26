McNeese claims Southland Strong Community Service Award

FRISCO, Tx. (Southland.org) - McNeese State University earned the Southland Strong Community Service Award for the 2020-21 academic year, as announced by SLC Commissioner Tom Burnett during this week’s Advisory Council meetings.

The Southland Strong Community Service Award is presented to the institution whose Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) exhibited exceptional community service. Although not by choice, McNeese answered the undeniable and indescribable need within the Lake Charles community following two major hurricanes hitting the area just weeks apart.

When disaster struck the university and the entire Southwest Louisiana area, McNeese student-athletes, staff, and coaches stepped in to begin finding ways to clean, repair and help. They housed and fed each other in surrounding towns so that they could do as much good as possible during the days. For two months, student-athletes would tarp roofs, cut trees, pick up debris, clean out houses and buildings, collect and distribute supplies and serve food. Each morning, SAAC representatives would send a list of who was in town and let them know where to begin and then word of mouth sent them to the next place in need.

Student-athletes that were evacuated too far from campus to come back still raised funds and helped collect supplies. They also had support and involvement from their coaches, athletic staff, parents, siblings, and friends. These relief efforts were completely voluntary, doing these things out of the goodness of their hearts and for their love and loyalty of McNeese State University.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the group of young men and young ladies who represent this institution,” McNeese Athletics Director Heath Schroyer said. “They helped hundreds and hundreds of families through volunteer work, raising funds and feeding the homeless and hungry. Our athletes and coaches were at the front lines of helping this community.”

