Man accused of pulling gun on deputy

Cedric Allen Sennett, 49, is accused of pulling a gun on a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy.
Cedric Allen Sennett, 49, is accused of pulling a gun on a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputy. Cedric was arrested for attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting an officer by flight, and resisting an officer by use of force. Bond was set at $300,000.(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man is accused of pulling a gun on a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputy.

Cedric Allen Sennett, 49, was arrested for attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting an officer by flight, and resisting an officer by use of force. Bond was set at $300,000.

The incident happened after deputies were called to a gas station on La. 14 around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, May 24, in reference to a man who had allegedly previously used fake $20 bills, according to information from the Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy saw Sennett, who matched the description provided, according to the Sheriff’s Office information. As the deputy attempted to speak with Sennett, he fled on his bicycle.

The deputy chased Sennett on foot and attempted to detain him, but Sennett began to fight and pulled a gun on the deputy, according to the Sheriff’s Office information. The deputy disarmed Sennett and gained control of the firearm.

Sennett again ran from the deputy, but the deputy chased him again and was able to arrest him, according to the Sheriff’s Office information.

Sennett was released on good time parole supervision for simple burglary on July 27, 2020, and was to remain on supervision until April 18, 2023, according to the Sheriff’s Office information.

