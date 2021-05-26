Landreneau recaps Cowgirls season

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cowgirls may not have gotten the result they wanted in the Baton Rouge Regional, but head coach James Landreneau is still optimistic about what lies ahead for his team in the future.

”It was a tough season a hard-fought season, but that kind of goes with the territory what we went through this year so all in all something to build on,” said Landreneau.

The Cowgirls had plenty of trials this season facing two hurricanes, a snowstorm, and a flood event. But Landreneau said his team was determined to not be victims of their circumstance. The Pokes proved it on the field winning the Southland Conference Championship.

“There were so many people just genuinely happy to have success in the area so it was a great feeling. It was great to see the price, the reward on our kid’s faces when they were celebrating,” Landreneau added. “That was a cool moment to sit back and take it all in. Very gratifying for our players.”

The Cowgirls would play in their fourth regional in five years and following their opening loss to LSU they would go on to down No. 3 George Washington 12-0. Although, their season would end at the hands of UL Lafayette later that night.

But the experience of another postseason should help further develop the program.

“I think we’ll be a much better offensive team next year, we have some work to do,” said Landreneau. “Now they know what it’s like it’s not a shock in all. They know how to prepare for it a little bit better, and so you have time to reflect and grow. This team right here is just about growing.”

As they look ahead coach Landreneau is excited about some of the familiar faces that are coming back next season.

“You know defensively when you think about what Haylee Brinlee’s done this year I mean gosh dang man, freshman behind the plate in Gomez. Jil Poullard in right field we have three more years with and then you talk about postseason Alayis Seneca had a great regional,” Landreneau added.

The Cowgirls will rest for now, but the excitement is already brewing about the potential this team has to make another run next season.

