50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Lake Charles man accused of stealing from charity

Lake Charles man accused of stealing from charity
Lake Charles man accused of stealing from charity(CPSO)
By Lindsey Thompson
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is accused of stealing $16,000 from a local charity.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested Austin Tyler Ramos of Lake Charles on Monday.

Ramos faces 25 counts of forgery, 25 counts of computer fraud, 25 counts of credit card fraud, and one count of theft between $5,000 and $25,000.

Investigators say he would use his work laptop to create false names and addresses and make fake reports of house fires so he could release funds from the charity to the fake victims. Ramos would then allegedly load the money onto gift cards.

The total amount of theft is $16,075.50.

Police say Ramos has been carrying out these fraudulent transactions since 2019.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Live Weather Blog - May 17, 2021
SWLA WEATHER BLOG: May 17, 2021
Barricade situation: Person found dead in motel room
Barricade situation: Person found dead in motel room
May 7 flooding
SWLA weather updates & closures
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
Kinder teen dies in accident on La. 383
The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified

Latest News

Body camera video of Ronald Greene's arrest
Attorney for family of Ronald Greene holds news conference nearly one week after release of body camera footage
FILE - In this March 3, 2012 file photo, former Louisiana Gov. Charles 'Buddy' Roemer gestures...
Second funeral for former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer held in Shreveport
Warm weather and plenty of sunshine makes it perfect for the pool
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm and muggy afternoon, showers and storms return for Friday and Saturday
SWLA Arrest Report - May 26, 2021
Work vest washes ashore believed to be from Seacor Power lift boat as search continues for...
Seacor Power life, work vests wash onto Cameron shore