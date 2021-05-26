Lake Charles man accused of stealing from charity

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is accused of stealing $16,000 from a local charity.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested Austin Tyler Ramos of Lake Charles on Monday.

Ramos faces 25 counts of forgery, 25 counts of computer fraud, 25 counts of credit card fraud, and one count of theft between $5,000 and $25,000.

Investigators say he would use his work laptop to create false names and addresses and make fake reports of house fires so he could release funds from the charity to the fake victims. Ramos would then allegedly load the money onto gift cards.

The total amount of theft is $16,075.50.

Police say Ramos has been carrying out these fraudulent transactions since 2019.

