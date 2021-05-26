Lake Charles City Administrator speaks on drainage.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was the third-highest daily rainfall on record for the city of Lake Charles.

“It was a historic event,” said John Cardone, the city administrator for Lake Charles. “You know, there was a lot of flooding throughout the area.”

12.49 inches, The last time we saw a greater amount was back in 1947 and 1980, with totals over 15 and a half inches.

But with 12.49 inches of rainfall last Monday, some parts of the city experienced flooding.

“Keep in mind, it is difficult for any drainage system to be designed and constructed to handle this amount of water, this amount of rainfall in that short period of time,” he said.

Cardone says over the past four years they have allocated more funds towards the drainage.

“This past budget year, we allocated another $2.9 million towards our drainage improvements,” he said. We have ongoing CCTV work, which is an underground camera system that goes in and looks at our drainage system and cleans it.”

With about 825,000 linear feet of drainage system inside the city of Lake Charles, he says in the last few years, they have cleaned around 25% of it.

“That’s an ongoing process,” he said. “We’ll continue each year because we think it’s important for us to make sure that our drainage system is clear of debris.

When it comes to recovery, Cardone says public works crew, along with other crew, have started to clear the gutter lines.

“There was a lot out there,” he said. “It’s difficult to cover all the systems when that much area is being affected.”

He says maintaining these drainage systems is a collective effort.

“Drainage knows no boundaries. So what happens is this, our drainage system needs to be clear, it drains into these other canals and rivers, and those systems have to be maintained as well.”

And he did say the city, the parish, and the Gravity Drainage District are working together towards obtaining granting opportunities to help clean inside and outside the city limits.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.