Gov. Edwards lifts nearly all COVID-19 restrictions

woman wearing mask(storyblocks)
By Lindsey Thompson
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Gov. John Bel Edwards is lifting nearly every remaining coronavirus restriction in Louisiana.

The governor announced Tuesday afternoon that he’s lifting the requirement that students must wear a mask in the classroom and at school events after the current semester ends, but local school districts can decide if they still want to keep a mask mandate.

Gov. Edwards is also ending the remaining capacity limits on bars, live music venues, athletic events and large gatherings, but business owners can still ask customers to wear a mask.

“I would encourage everyone in Louisiana to understand that when you’re on private property, you do as the property owner wants you to, with respect to these types of things,” Gov. Edwards said. “Many businesses, for whatever reason, will choose to continue to have certain restrictions or mandates in place. That’s particularly true if they’re part of a national chain and they just have one policy for the whole country.”

Masks will still be required on public transit and in nursing facilities, jails and prisons.

Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education President Sandy Holloway issued the following statement in response to the masking changes in schools:

“Earlier this month our Board directed Superintendent Brumley to meet with Governor Edwards to request removing the mask mandate for K-12 students, and I am pleased with the Governor’s decision today to lift the requirement. Our state has been a leader in safely returning students to daily, in-person learning, and that progress will now continue with our school systems taking the reins in developing COVID-19 policies appropriate for their local communities. On behalf of BESE, I thank Governor Edwards, Superintendent Brumley and his team, state and local health officials, and our K-12 teachers and administrators across the state for their efforts and cooperation as we enter what is hopefully the final phase of educating through COVID-19 in Louisiana.”

These changes will go into effect Wednesday when the current order expires.

