First Alert Forecast: Isolated mainly afternoon showers for now

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Wednesday brought partly cloudy skies along with a few scattered showers and storms to Southwest Louisiana. Any rain will quickly come to an end after sunset with mostly clear skies through the evening. Some clouds may return before sunrise Thursday as abundant moisture will be around. Temperatures will remain warm and muggy overnight with lows only reaching the low 70s in most areas, we may see some patchy fog too.

For Thursday and Friday high pressure will be a little closer to SWLA and this should limit the chance of rain to 20%. I felt it best to include a slim chance for an isolated shower or storm during the hottest part of the day. Speaking of the heat, temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s and heavy indices will reach the low 90s! Friday is the wildcard because an approaching front may be close enough to spark additional showers, for now I’m increasing the rain chance to 30% to account for this.

The upcoming weekend is a long one for many of you as we commemorate Memorial Day Monday May 31st. Unfortunately it looks more and more likely that rain will be an issue for Saturday as the previously mentioned cold front moves into SWLA; this will likely bring a good scattering of showers and storms. I am increasing the rain chance to 60%, if you have outdoor plans it would be best to plan on indoor alternatives. It may not turn into a washout, so if you can wait and see how the forecast plays out I would recommend that over cancelling plans.

Now to some good news, the front looks to push on through Saturday and that should bring drier air into SWLA for Sunday and Monday! So if you can push outdoor plans to these days you will have no issues. Temperatures will be comfortable too with lows in the 60s and highs in the low 80s; plus lower humidity will make it feel more comfortable!

We will begin a warming trend early next week with isolated afternoon showers and storms returning too.

The tropics are quiet and I see no signs of that changing anytime soon. Hurricane season officially begins Tuesday June 1st.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

