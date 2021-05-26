FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few storms possible this afternoon, warm and muggy to end the week

Temperatures reach the middle to upper 80's this afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’re off to a similar start to our Tuesday morning as temperatures have dipped back into the middle and upper 60′s for areas north of I-10 to lower 70′s for areas further south. The mugginess hasn’t gone anywhere either as dew points are still back into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s making it feel even warmer as you head out the door.

Isolated storms make a return heading into our afternoon (KPLC)

Making your way off to work and school this morning you’ll need the sunglasses once again as we start off with mostly sunny skies, but don’t forget that rain jacket either as a few isolated storms make a return for the afternoon. The sunshine we see this morning will help to warm us quickly into the afternoon as we head towards the middle 80′s for many locations with a few upper 80′s not out of the question especially where there are no storms. If you have the chance to get out and enjoy the sunshine today would be a perfect day to maybe hit the pool after work or school. Just make sure to keep an eye to the sky as a few storms could return bringing some heavy rainfall as well as lightning. Thankfully our chances for storms will decrease a little heading into Thursday and Friday as we look to see some drier air working its way in.

Outside of Saturday you may need to water those plants in the garden (KPLC)

Heading into the Holiday weekend high pressure that keeps us slightly drier for Thursday and Friday will slowly drift a little farther to the east and that will allow moisture to return and at the same time a front will be pushing south and bring higher rain chances to the forecast for our Saturday. At this time it doesn’t look to be a total washout as we see scattered showers and storms returning for the afternoon before we see drier weather return for our Sunday. If you have plans to be outdoors just keep an eye to the sky as well a the KPLC First Alert Weather App for the latest look at radar and updates. If you can push you plans to Sunday or Monday that would be even better as rain chances remain lower. It will be warm though as highs reach the middle to upper 80′s right on through next week.

Rain chances increase as a slow moving front nears the area Saturday (KPLC)

Looking into next week that same front that pushes its way to our south for Sunday and Monday will begin to stall and slowly lift back to the north giving us unsettled conditions from the middle of next week to the end. Isolated shower and storm chances return each day, but thankfully rain totals look to be on the lower end with many areas picking up a half inch to maybe an inch over the next 7 days. Enjoy the warm sunshine this afternoon and just keep an eye out for a few afternoon storms.

Rain looks a little more likely as we head over the next 7 days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.