Downtown at Sundown kicks off on May 28

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Downtown at Sundown will be kicking off on May 28, 2021, with no capacity limitations due to restrictions being lifted for all outdoor events.

Tickets will no longer be required for entry. However, social distancing and masks are encouraged for unvaccinated individuals.

“Southwest Louisiana residents need encouragement, and Downtown at Sundown is one of the area’s most loved annual events. The live music and local food are sure to help raise spirits in this community,” said Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter. “We are taking extra safety precautions to set up hand sanitizing stations and encourage social distancing in the festival area, but after conferring with numerous local healthcare practitioners, we feel like we can safely open the event up to more attendees.”

The 23rd annual Downtown at Sundown concert series will be taking place on May 28th and June 4th from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

May 28

McNeese State University Zyde-pokes

Three Sheets

June 4

Charlie Wayne Band

Grammy-winner Mickey Smith and Sax in the City

Activities will occur on Ryan Street in front of Historic City Hall and the Parish Courthouse. Beverage sales will benefit the Literacy Council of SWLA. The street-fair format will feature food and beverage, tabletop galleries, merchandise vendors, as well as a variety of music. Lawn chairs are welcome; however, ice coolers and pets are prohibited.

This year’s event is supported by corporate sponsorships from CITGO Petroleum, Entergy, Erdace Companies, Shearman Family Foundation, and Stockwell Sievert Law Firm.

