DeQuincy police searching for West Virginia armed robbery suspect

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - DeQuincy police are searching for a man wanted for armed robbery out of Huntington, West Virginia.

Mason Adams, 20, who is from the Beauregard Parish area, led authorities on a chase Wednesday before escaping into a wooded area, according to Jerry Bell, chief of detectives for the DeQuincy Police Department.

Bell said local authorities received word from authorities in West Virginia that Adams was in Louisiana. Learning that Adams was in the Singer area, Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s deputies watched a house where Adams was believed to be, Bell said. When Adams and another man left on a motorcycle, deputies pursued him.

Beauregard deputies chased Adams into DeQuincy, where he and the other man traveled on the motorcycle north on railroad tracks about a half mile, before crashing the motorcycle, Bell said. They then fled into the woods.

Adams is described as being 5-foot-9, weighing about 160 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

DeQuincy police are asking anyone with information about Adams’ location to call 337-786-4000.

Mason Adams, 20, who is wanted for armed robbery in West Virginia, led authorities on a chase Wednesday before escaping into a wooded area, according to Jerry Bell, chief of detectives for the DeQuincy Police Department. (DeQuincy Police Department)

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.