Deadline to contact FEMA about housing is May 28

FEMA
FEMA(FEMA)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Residents who registered for federal assistance after hurricanes Laura and Delta and still need a place to live have until this Friday, May 28 to contact FEMA.

Applicants should call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should alert FEMA as to the specific number assigned to that service.

Applicants who live in one of the twelve eligible parishes designated for the Direct Temporary Housing program and are homeowners or renters whose homes were destroyed or had major damage based on the FEMA determination. This means the home was ruled a total loss or damaged structurally and is not safe, sanitary, and functional to live in as a result of hurricanes Laura or Delta.

Eligible parishes are Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Grant, Jefferson Davis, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Martin, Vermilion and Vernon.

