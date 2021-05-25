50/50 Thursdays
WATCH HERE: 2 funerals set for former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer

Buddy Roemer
Buddy Roemer(Louisiana Digital Media Archive)
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Funeral services have been set for former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer, who passed away Monday, May 17 at the age of 77.

There will be two funerals, one in Baton Rouge and one in Shreveport.

On Tuesday, May 25, visitation starts at 9 a.m. and services begin at 11 a.m. at Istrouma Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, according to Roemer’s obituary.

The second service will be in Shreveport at First United Methodist Church on Thursday, May 27. Visitation starts at 9:30 a.m. with the service set for 11 a.m.

The family asks, in lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Roemer’s memory donate to the American Diabetes Association or to the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools’ Little Free Libraries Project.

