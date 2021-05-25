SWLA Arrest Report - May 24, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 24, 2021.
Peter Richard Gaebel, 32, Beaumont, TX: Broken tail lights; improper display of plates; no motor vehicle insurance; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph Ray McCarver, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; contempt of court; possession of a firearm by a felon.
Daryl Wayne Thomas, 31, Eunice, LA: Domestic abuse.
Dominique Dwon Fontenot, 32, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.
Vernon David Feast Jr., 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Samantha Antoinette Bias, 24, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer.
Derrick Wayne Davis, 48, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; not wearing a seat belt; contempt of court (3 charges).
Cedric Allen Sennett, 49, Lake Charles: Attempted first-degree murder; possession of a firearm by a felon; flight from an officer; resisting an officer with force; theft under $5,000; property damage under $50,000; monetary instrument abuse; theft under $1,000; revocation of parole.
Jasmine Shermaine Levier, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; aggravated assault; property damage under $1,000.
Joseph Mose, 40, Lake Charles: Burglary.
Thomas Ray Manuel, 38, Orange, TX: Property damage under $50,000; theft under $5,000.
Jake Lloyd Hansbrough V., 24, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a stolen firearm; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; domestic abuse.
Brandon Paul Tanner, 35, Lake Charles: Production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of a stolen firearm; contempt of court (3 charges).
Dylan Layne Reid-Balon, 26, Crosby, TX: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; property damage under $1,000.
Austin Tyler Ramos, 24, Lake Charles: Forgery; computer fraud; credit card fraud by a person authorized to provide goods and services; theft under $25,000.
Eduardo Alexis Olmedo, 31, Zachary: Theft under $5,000; property damage under $50,000; possession of stolen things under $5,000.
Jesus Alexandro Guerra, 37, Houston, TX: Obscenity; sexual acts in public; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Patrick Wayne Mayo, 47, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.