SOWELA Technical Community College expanding

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College has been around for more than 80 years, and once again, they’re expanding.
“It actually allows us to increase enrollment. It increases our footprint, again, into another, more into central Louisiana, more into Vernon Parish,” said Neil Aspinwall, the chancellor at SOWELA.
Lake Charles, Jennings, and Oakdale. These are all locations that SOWELA Technical Community College has, but thanks to a new acquisition, they can soon add Leesville.
“About a month ago, our state board, which is the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, did what was called a realignment project, and four of the campuses of Central Louisiana Technical Community College will realign with the other campuses within our system,” he said. “So SOWELA actually acquired the Lamar Salter location in Leesville.”
Aspinwall says this acquisition will bring more transfer opportunities to Lamar Salter.
“We have a large segment of our student population who come here to take Gen Ed courses or complete associate degrees, and then they transfer out to four-year schools,” he said. “So the sacs accreditation allows us to bring those transfer opportunities to Lamar Salter.”
This acquisition will also provide Fort Polk soldiers and their families more Gen Ed opportunities.
“It also allows us to bring some of our larger programs, more specifically, maybe process technology, industrial instrumentation, or more healthcare, to provide more job opportunities,” he said.
And while it may take about a year to finalize, Aspinwall says they will conduct community assessments to determine where the needs are.
“We will, you know, assess the situation and see if they have some very good programs there now to determine if they’re still meeting the needs, or we need to change some of those and do more of what the community or what the region needs as far as a workforce.”
And while the campus is set to become a part of SOWELA on July 1st, Aspinwall says there are a lot of procedures they have to go through to make it official.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.