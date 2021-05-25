Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Today, May 25, is National Missing Children’s Day and is dedicated to encouraging parents, guardians, caregivers, and others concerned with the well-being of children to make child safety a priority.

The day serves as a reminder to continue our efforts to reunite missing children with their families and an occasion to honor those dedicated to this cause.

President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25, 1983, the first National Missing Children’s Day in memory of Etan Patz, a 6-year-old boy who disappeared from a New York City street corner on May 25, 1979.

Attorney General Garland Speaks in Support of National Missing Children's Day



Learn more about National Missing Children's Day: https://t.co/RgW2QKmRNN

— Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) May 25, 2021

Each year, the Department of Justice commemorates Missing Children’s Day with a ceremony honoring the heroic and exemplary efforts of agencies, organizations, and individuals to protect children.

